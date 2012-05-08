New Issue-Thompson Creek Metals sells $200 mln notes

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc on Tuesday sold $200 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THOMPSON CREEK METALS AMT $200 MLN COUPON 12.5 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 12.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/11/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 1126 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.