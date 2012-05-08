版本:
New Issue-Thompson Creek Metals sells $200 mln notes

May 8 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc 
on Tuesday sold $200 million of senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and RBC were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: THOMPSON CREEK METALS	
	
AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 12.5 PCT    MATURITY    05/01/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 12.5 PCT     SETTLEMENT  05/11/2012   	
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 1126 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

