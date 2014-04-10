CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Thompson Creek reports better-than-expected Q1 Molybdenum production (April 9)

(Corrects second bullet to say Mt. Milligan concentrate production was 28.2 thousand dry metric tons, not 22.2 thousand dry metric tons, after the company clarified) April 9 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc : * Thompson creek metals company announces first quarter 2014 operating results and provides update on operations * Thompson creek metals company - total concentrate production for Mt. Milligan for the quarter ended March 31, 2014 was 28.2 thousand dry metric tons * Continues to expect that mill throughput will achieve 75% to 85% of design capacity by the end of 2014 at mt. milligan mine * Says at endako mine, molybdenum production for the first quarter of 2014 was lower than expected * Says molybdenum production for Q1 of 2014 was 7.9 million pounds * Says at Thompson Creek mine, molybdenum production for the first quarter of 2014 was better than expected * Says molybdenum sales for Q1 of 2014 was 8.6 million pounds * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage