Thomson Reuters CEO to move to Toronto, launches tech center

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Corp said it plans to create a new technology center in Toronto by hiring 400 people over the next two years, and that its chief executive and chief financial officer will move to the Canadian city in 2017.
CEO Jim Smith and CFO Stephane Bello currently work out of the company's office in Stamford, Connecticut.
Additional management roles will be relocated and recruited locally in Toronto over the next few years, Thomson Reuters said in a statement on Friday.
The news and data provider, which currently has 1,200 employees in Canada, said it plans to expand the new Toronto technology center by hiring 1,500 positions over time.
Thomson Reuters is the parent of Reuters News. (Reporting By Alan Crosby; Editing by Tiffany Wu)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: