Thomson Reuters currency platform hit by outage

LONDON Oct 12 A currency dealing system owned by Thomson Reuters was hit by a 1-1/2-hour-long outage on Wednesday, the news and information company said.

The disruption to Thomson Reuters Matching prevented some computer-generated currency trades from being executed and dented liquidity in some major currency pairs, according to traders.

"We have identified the cause of this disruption in a third-party database. The database vendor has issued a patch and we are making sure extra controls are in place to ensure there is no repeat of this occurrence," a Thomson Reuters spokeswoman said.

The outage began at 0831 GMT and lasted until 1005 GMT. The last major disruption to Thomson Reuters Matching was in March 2011 and lasted four hours.

Major currencies for which Thomson Reuters dealing is a liquidity provider include sterling against the U.S. dollar , the Australian dollar , and the New Zealand dollar .

Some market participants were able to switch to the rival ICAP-owned EBS system during the outage.

"It was a bit of an issue for a while, almost like having your legs taken away, but we quickly found another host for the relevant currencies. I would imaging EBS had quite a good day," one London-based trader who asked not to be named said.

Another trader said: "A lot of the algos had to pull out because they lost a source of price-checking. It felt to us like it was a market from 10 years ago."

Spot volumes in Thomson Reuters Dealing and Matching together reached $176 billion in September, the second-highest month on record. Thomson Reuters does not break out separate figures for the two systems. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Neal Armstrong, Nia Williams and Jessica Mortimer; editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Will Waterman)