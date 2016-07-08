Brexit flows help Thomson Reuters FX volumes hit 15-month high

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 8 Average daily trading volumes on currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters jumped 14 percent in June to their highest since March 2015, the company said on Friday, helped by a surge in flows following Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.
Spot trading in currencies on TR platforms jumped to $258 billion -- almost three times May's daily average -- as the results of the referendum on EU membership were announced on June 24, amid sharp swings in the British pound and other major pairs.
Over the whole month, that drove spot currency trading on TR platforms up 23 percent from May to an average of $116 billion, also up 7 percent on June 2015. That was the highest daily average since a China-driven surge in trading in January.
The Thomson Reuters volumes followed a similar jump in average daily volumes on rival platform platform EBS.
Total foreign exchange trades across TR platforms, including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), averaged $394 billion a day over the course of the month, up from $347 billion a day in May and $375 billion in the same month last year.
The jump in volumes offers hope to the world's biggest and most liquid financial market, where volumes have suffered in the past few months as a result of tighter bank regulation, fragile emerging markets and lighter global trade flows.
EBS, which is owned by the world's largest inter-dealer broker ICAP, said volumes for U.S. dollar, euro and yen trades more than doubled in the week after the vote for Brexit. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.