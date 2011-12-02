UPDATE 2-Smith replaces Glocer as Thomson Reuters CEO

* Glocer departure follows weakness in Markets business
* Affirms 2011 outlook excluding restructuring charges
* Shares down 36 percent since 2011 high in February
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Dec 1 Thomson Reuters Corp Chief Executive Tom Glocer is stepping down at the end
of the year following a slump in the share price in recent
months. He will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer James
Smith, a veteran Thomson executive who has run the company's
most successful operations.
The news and information company has undergone a series of
structural changes and management shake-ups over the past six
months to address the lackluster performance of its Markets
business, which mainly serves financial institutions.
With Glocer's departure, Canada's Thomson family, which
acquired control of Reuters Group Plc in 2008 to create Thomson
Reuters, is removing the last senior Reuters executive from the
company's top echelon. The family's holding company Woodbridge
owns about 55 percent of Thomson Reuters.
"By the end of the year, the organizational strategy and
budget work I have been leading will be complete, and the
transition plan I launched last summer will have achieved its
objectives," Glocer said in a statement on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters also reaffirmed its 2011 outlook but said
that excluded any one-time charges related to what it termed a
restructuring. The company declined to give more details.
Smith, a former journalist who joined the Thomson newspaper
group in 1987, previously was head of the Professional unit,
which sells legal, tax and accounting products. Since the
merger, the Professional business, which was a Thomson Corp
unit, has steadily outperformed the Markets operation, which
was largely the legacy Reuters business.
Smith, 52, is the former head of Thomson U.S. newspaper
operations. During his tenure, the company became one of the
first media companies to shift away from the declining
newspaper business to focus on electronic publishing.
Glocer is credited with rescuing Reuters a decade ago
through a sweeping cost-cutting program, when the company's
performance and stock price swooned following the dotcom bust.
He later engineered the acquisition by Thomson Corp for about
$17.2 billion, a 40 percent premium to Reuters share price at
the time.
Glocer, 52, broke with Reuters tradition when he took over
in 2001 as the then British company's first American and first
nonjournalist chief executive.
"Tom will be remembered as the individual who turned around
Reuters ten years ago, led the company to growth and guided its
sale to form Thomson Reuters," said David Thomson, chairman of
Thomson Reuters.
He added that Smith has already had "a remarkable career"
in the company and will provide "strong leadership for Thomson
Reuters at this juncture."
NEW PRODUCT DISAPPOINTS
The company's stock has dropped 36 percent to $26.88 from a
high of $42 in February this year, as its banking and financial
customers laid off tens of thousands of employees and slashed
costs. Sales of the new flagship desktop product for financial
clients, Eikon, have also disappointed, putting pressure on the
stock.
The weak performance led to the departure in July of a
group of senior executives including Markets chief Devin Wenig,
a protege of Glocer who had been seen as a potential CEO
successor.
"It was reasonably clear that the company was under
pressure to find a way to respond to what was a very slow
recovery from the market turmoil," said Claudio Aspesi, analyst
at Sanford Bernstein.
The company faces fierce competition in financial markets
from Bloomberg LP, which is also trying to make inroads into
the legal business.
Thomson Reuters also announced a new organizational
structure with five divisions.
Among them, Reuters' legacy Markets business will be part
of a new division called financial and risk operations headed
by David Craig. He previously worked for Smith as head of the
corporate governance business, one of the top performing
sectors of the company.
The other four division are: Legal under Mike Suchsland;
Intellectual Property & Science under Chris Kibarian; Tax &
Accounting under Brian Peccarelli; and Global Growth
Organization under Shanker Ramamurthy.
All five division heads will report to Smith, as will
Thomson Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler, President of
Media Susan Taylor-Martin, and Jon Robson, who will head a new
business development office.
The announcement came after the market closed and the
company's shares were unchanged in extended trading.