Tax & accounting sales drive Thomson Reuters profit

* Q1 adj EPS 44 cents vs Wall Street view 41 cents
* Total revenue from ongoing business up 4 pct
* Reaffirms 2012 outlook
By Jennifer Saba
May 1 Thomson Reuters Corp
reported a higher-than-expected profit for the first quarter on
strong sales in its tax and accounting division, and the company
affirmed its outlook for the year.
The global news and information provider said on Tuesday
that first-quarter revenue from ongoing businesses grew 4
percent before currency changes to $3.19 billion, above the
analysts' average forecast of $3.13 billion, acc ording to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted earnings per share rose to 44 cents from 37 cents a
year earlier. T hat beat analysts' average forecast of 41 cents
per share.
While the legal and tax & accounting divisions lifted
overall results, the company's business serving the financial
industry remains under pressure from layoffs and other cost cuts
at banks.
The company said first-quarter revenue at its Financial &
Risk division grew 1 percent to $1.8 billion, as declines in
sales to traders and wealth managers were offset by increases in
sales to risk and compliance customers, as well as acquisitions.
In contrast, the legal unit, which includes WestlawNext and
competes with Reed Elsevier , Wolters Kluwer
and Bloomberg, reported 3 percent revenue growth to
$777 million. Tax & Accounting posted revenue growth of 31
percent to $310 million.
"Our Financial & Risk business continues to make progress in
a very difficult environment," Chief Executive James Smith said
in a statement. "We are executing against a more focused
strategy."
One of Thomson Reuters' key financial products, Eikon, has
struggled to gain traction with customers. The company, which
competes with Bloomberg, FactSet and News Corp's
Dow Jones for financial and banking customers, said
that Eikon desktops now total over 16,000, up 30 percent from
the fourth quarter.
The first quarter reflects a new reporting structure at
Thomson Reuters that was put in place after a major
reorganization resulted in the exit of several high-level
executives including former CEO Tom Glocer.
Smith, who headed the company's former Professional
division, stepped into the role of chief executive at the
beginning of the year.
The new organization was aimed at simplifying the company
created by Thomson Corp's acquisition of Reuters Group Plc in
2008. The company now reports revenue in the following units:
Financial & Risk, Legal, Tax & Accounting, Intellectual Property
& Science, and Corporate & Other.
Thomson Reuters said underlying operating profit rose 2
percent to $545 million. Underlying operating profit margin fell
to 17.1 percent, from 17.4 percent a year ago, due to higher
depreciation and amortization from new product launches, the
company said.
The company affirmed its 2012 forecasts, including revenue
growth in the "low-single digits."
Last week the company announced the sale of its Healthcare
business for $1.25 billion.