Beattie to retire from Thomson Reuters board

April 3 Geoff Beattie, the deputy chairman of
Thomson Reuters , is retiring from the board,
according to a regulatory filing by the company on Wednesday.
Beattie has been a director of the news and information
company since 1998 and has served as deputy chairman since 2000.
Last year, he stepped down as president and chief executive of
Woodbridge Co, the Thomson family company that controls Thomson
Reuters.
Roger L. Martin, who is currently Dean of the Rotman School
of Business at the University of Toronto, is also stepping down
from the board. He is leaving his university position in June.
Beattie and Martin did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
David Binet, who was appointed to the board in January, is
standing for re-election. He replaced Beattie as head of
Woodbridge.
Beattie was a chief architect of Thomson Corp's $17 billion
acquisition of Reuters Group Plc in 2008.