Beattie to retire from Thomson Reuters board

April 3 Geoff Beattie, the deputy chairman of Thomson Reuters , is retiring from the board, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Wednesday.

Beattie has been a director of the news and information company since 1998 and has served as deputy chairman since 2000. Last year, he stepped down as president and chief executive of Woodbridge Co, the Thomson family company that controls Thomson Reuters.

Roger L. Martin, who is currently Dean of the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto, is also stepping down from the board. He is leaving his university position in June.

Beattie and Martin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

David Binet, who was appointed to the board in January, is standing for re-election. He replaced Beattie as head of Woodbridge.

Beattie was a chief architect of Thomson Corp's $17 billion acquisition of Reuters Group Plc in 2008.