Amazon debuts in Thomson Reuters 2015 top 100 innovators list

Nov 12 Online marketplace Amazon.com Inc
made its debut in the 2015 Thomson Reuters Top 100
global innovators list, leaving International Business Machines
Corp, the world's largest technology services company,
out of the list.
Amazon joins the innovators list for the first time for
innovations in data centers, devices, electronic methods and
systems, according to its latest report.
The Thomson Reuters Top 100 global innovators program
identifies innovators annually through an in-depth analysis
based on a series of patent-related metrics that analyze what it
means to be truly innovative.
There are 27 companies that are dropped from the list this
year, including AT&T, IBM, Siemens and
Xerox.
"For IBM, although they regularly top the list of U.S.
patentees by volume of patents each year, the Top 100 Global
Innovators listing evaluates not just volume, but also success,
globalization and impact," said Bob Stembridge, analyst with
Thomson Reuters IP & Science.
Japan and the United States are innovation hot spots and
chemical, semiconductor and electronic components and autos are
the top innovative industries, according to the report.
Thomson Reuters analysts studied Silicon Valley for the
first time to see which companies are leading in the region. The
top Bay Area innovators list shows that 11 companies overlap
with the top 100 global innovators, indicating that 31 percent
of leading U.S. innovators and 11 percent of the world's top
innovators are located in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Uber and Tesla Motors Inc did not make it
to the list.
"Both Uber and Tesla do innovate, but not at a sufficient
level to feature in the Top 100 list of innovative organizations
around the globe as measured by patent metrics of volume,
success, globalization and impact. They neither have
sufficiently large portfolios to qualify for inclusion with less
than 100 granted inventions during 2010-2014," Stembridge said.
For the Thomson Reuters Top 100 global innovators list for
previous years, see (top100innovators.com/)
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Jim Finkle in
Boston; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)