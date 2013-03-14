Thomson Reuters employee indicted for aiding hackers -court filing

RPT-Grey market has become a necessary evil for luxury watchmakers
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 U.S. prosecutors obtained an indictment on Thursday accusing Matthew Keys, deputy social media editor at reuters.com, of aiding the group Anonymous to hack into a Tribune Co website. The incident occurred prior to his employment by Thomson Reuters Corp , the indictment indicated.
The indictment charged Keys with three criminal counts, including conspiracy to transmit information to damage a protected computer. The indictment alleged that other hacking targets were the Fox 40 television station in Sacramento, Calif. and the Los Angeles Times, both owned by Tribune.
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
BEIJING, April 13 Chinese internet firm Baidu Inc has agreed to acquire U.S. computer vision firm xPerception for an undisclosed amount to support their renewed efforts in artificial intelligence as Chinese tech firms face regulatory headwinds in U.S.
TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co on Thursday said first-quarter profit rose 35.3 percent from a year prior, below expectations, and after revenue for the world's largest contract chipmaker and major supplier to Apple Inc missed guidance.