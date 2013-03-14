Thomson Reuters employee indicted for aiding hackers -court filing

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 U.S. prosecutors obtained an indictment on Thursday accusing Matthew Keys, deputy social media editor at reuters.com, of aiding the group Anonymous to hack into a Tribune Co website. The incident occurred prior to his employment by Thomson Reuters Corp , the indictment indicated.

The indictment charged Keys with three criminal counts, including conspiracy to transmit information to damage a protected computer. The indictment alleged that other hacking targets were the Fox 40 television station in Sacramento, Calif. and the Los Angeles Times, both owned by Tribune.