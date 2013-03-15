版本:
Thomson Reuters employee Keys will fight criminal charges -defense lawyer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Suspended Thomson Reuters employee Matthew Keys, indicted Thursday on federal hacking charges involving the group Anonymous, "maintains his innocence," his attorney told Reuters on Friday.

New York-based attorney Tor Ekeland said Keys "looks forward to contesting these baseless charges."
