REFILE-UPDATE 2-Reuters staffer accused of aiding hackers maintains innocence -lawyer

By Dan Levine and Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 A Reuters.com editor
maintained his innocence after being suspended with pay on
Friday following a federal indictment on charges he aided
members of the Anonymous hacking collective.
Matthew Keys, 26, a deputy social media editor, was indicted
on Thursday by a federal grand jury in Sacramento, California,
on three criminal counts. The alleged events occurred before he
joined Thomson Reuters, the indictment indicated.
New York attorney Tor Ekeland said he had been hired by
Keys to represent him and that his client "maintains his
innocence."
Ekeland told Reuters he was assembling a legal team and that
Keys "looks forward to contesting these baseless charges."
On Friday, Keys exchanged tweets with some well-wishers on
Twitter, telling one of them, "I'm okay."
Thomson Reuters Corp spokesman David Girardin
confirmed Keys' suspension on Friday, but declined additional
comment. Keys did not respond to a request for comment.
The indictment accused Keys of giving hackers access to
Tribune Co computer systems in December 2010. A story
on the Tribune's Los Angeles Times website was soon altered by
one of those hackers, the indictment said.
Court filings said Keys had worked for a Tribune-owned
television station in Sacramento, operating its Twitter and
Facebook feeds. An FBI agent said in a search warrant
application that a former colleague told the agency that Keys
had been terminated in October 2010.
Keys joined Reuters in New York in January 2012. As deputy
social media editor, he promoted stories through Twitter and
other means. He lives in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Justice
Department said.
Ekeland and a California lawyer working for Keys, Jay
Leiderman, laid out a number of defenses, starting with the
argument that Keys was acting as a freelance journalist when he
was invited to join the Internet Relay Chat channel with elite
hackers.
"He was in the chat room interviewing," Leiderman said.
Ekeland said in a video interview with the Huffington Post
that while he understood that Keys used the screen name
AESCracked at times during the chats recovered by authorities,
someone else might have been using that name when AESCracked
promised to provide Tribune logon credentials.
Ekeland also said the damage Keys was accused of causing was
minor. "It's just sort of a juvenile defacement of a minor story
on the L.A. Times website-which he didn't do," Ekeland told the
Huffington Post. The maximum for conviction on all three counts
would be 25 years in prison, although actual sentences handed
down by judges are often far less than the maximum.
Keys wrote on a personal blog and on a Reuters blog that he
had previously obtained access to an elite group of hackers,
including one known as Sabu.
Sabu, later identified as Hector Xavier Monsegur, became an
FBI informant, court records show. Monsegur was publicly
identified last year and has pleaded guilty to participating in
multiple hacking conspiracies. He is awaiting sentencing.
Ekeland represented alleged AT&T iPad email hacker Andrew
Auernheimer, aka "Weev," who was convicted last November on
hacking conspiracy and identity fraud charges.
Leiderman's clients include Anonymous member Christopher
Doyon, who calls himself Commander X. Doyon was charged with
hacking Santa Cruz County, California, computers, but jumped
bail and has told Leiderman he is in Canada, Leiderman said.
Keys is scheduled to be arraigned on April 12 in Sacramento,
according to the court docket.
The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California, is United States of America v. Matthew Keys, 13-82.