Thomson Reuters investigates foreign exchange client

Oct 31 Thomson Reuters Corp is
investigating whether one of its currency trading customers
gained an unfair advantage when making high speed foreign
exchange trades on its platform.
Lucid Markets, a privately held electronic trading firm
registered in Great Britain, may have benefited from trades
using several connections on the Thomson Reuters Matching
platform.
"As the operator of one of the largest FX dealing
communities, providing a level and fair playing field for the
community is paramount," said a Thomson Reuters spokeswoman.
The spokeswoman confirmed that an investigation was
initiated when Thomson Reuters became aware of the issue,
saying, "Thomson Reuters takes any accusations seriously and
uses all the tools at its disposal to enforce its rules." She
declined to provide further details as the investigation has not
yet concluded.
Dierk Reuter, a founding partner at Lucid Markets in London
who has no other known association with Thomson Reuters, said
his firm is collaborating with Thomson Reuters on the probe. "We
believe that we have been in compliance with Thomson Reuters
instructions at all times," he said.
Clients are allowed two connections: one for trading and
another as a backup.
A spokesperson for Lucid Markets in New York said the
company is "still currently connected and trading through
Thomson Reuters."
The investigation was first reported on Wednesday by Dow
Jones, which competes with Thomson Reuters.