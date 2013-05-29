Thomson Reuters hires The Economist CEO to lead media business

May 29 Thomson Reuters said on
Wednesday it had hired Andrew Rashbass, currently the group
chief executive of The Economist Group, to be CEO of its news
business Reuters.
"We are determined that Reuters news should not only fulfill
its critical mission but also its potential in creating
long-term value for our customers and shareholders," David
Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters, said in a statement.
Rashbass has spent 15 years at The Economist in several
roles including managing director of Economist.com and publisher
of the magazine. Pearson's The Financial Times Limited
holds a 50 percent stake in the parent holding group of The
Economist.
Rashbass will report to Thomson Reuters CEO James Smith and
will be based in London in the newly created role at Reuters.
Stephen Adler, president and editor-in-chief at Reuters, will
report to Rashbass.