UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters hires Economist CEO to lead media unit

May 29 Thomson Reuters Corp said
on Wednesday it had hired Andrew Rashbass, currently group chief
executive of The Economist Group, to be CEO of its Reuters news
business.
"We are determined that Reuters news should not only fulfill
its critical mission but also its potential in creating
long-term value for our customers and shareholders," David
Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters, said in a statement.
Rashbass has spent 15 years at The Economist in several
roles, including managing director of Economist.com and
publisher of the magazine. Pearson Plc's The Financial
Times Ltd holds a 50 percent stake in the parent holding group
of The Economist.
Rashbass will report to Thomson Reuters CEO James Smith and
will be based in London in the newly created role at Reuters.
Stephen Adler, president and editor-in-chief at Reuters, will
report to Rashbass.
"We are both committed to great journalism and his
appointment will allow us to continue to do great journalism
with a greater likelihood of doing even better commercially,"
Adler said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with
him."