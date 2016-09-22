Thomson Reuters purchases buy-side tech firm REDI

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
LONDON, Sept 22 Thomson Reuters has agreed to acquire trading technology firm REDI Holdings, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters said the REDIPlus execution management system would strengthen its Eikon financial markets desktop by making it easier for institutional customers to trade seamlessly on the platform.
The statement gave no details on the cost of the transaction.
"Integrating REDI into Thomson Reuters solutions will enable us to transform Eikon into a world-class trading solution for the buy-side," said Michael Chin, managing director, global head of equities at Thomson Reuters.
Reuters News is owned by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Susan Fenton)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.