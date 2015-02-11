Thomson Reuters Corp sees revenue growth in 2015

Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Corp
said on Wednesday it expects its revenue to grow in 2015 and
reported that it added more sales for its products to financial
customers in the fourth quarter.
The news and information company forecast that its revenue
would increase, factoring out currency changes or acquisitions.
For the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 1 percent before
currency changes to $3.2 billion. It decreased 2 percent when
currency changes were factored into the results. Analysts on
average were expecting $3.27 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted for special items, income was $347 million, or 43
cents per share, compared with $170 million, or 21 cents per
share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)