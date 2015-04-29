Thomson Reuters Corp reports a rise in total revenue

April 29 Thomson Reuters Corp
on Wednesday reported a rise in total quarterly revenue on the
strength of its Legal and Tax & Accounting business and improved
sales at its Financial & Risk division.
For the first quarter, total revenue increased 2 percent
before currency changes to $3.04 billion, in line with analysts
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However,
when currency changes were factored in, total revenue fell 3
percent.
Adjusted for special items, income was $353 million, or 44
cents per share, compared with $374 million, or 46 cents per
share, a year earlier. Analysts forecast EPS of 45 cents per
share.
The news and information company reaffirmed its forecast of
positive organic revenue growth for the year. During the first
quarter, the company said organic revenue grew 1 percent.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)