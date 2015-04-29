Thomson Reuters Corp reports a rise in total revenue

April 29 Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported a rise in total quarterly revenue on the strength of its Legal and Tax & Accounting business and improved sales at its Financial & Risk division.

For the first quarter, total revenue increased 2 percent before currency changes to $3.04 billion, in line with analysts expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, when currency changes were factored in, total revenue fell 3 percent.

Adjusted for special items, income was $353 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with $374 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts forecast EPS of 45 cents per share.

The news and information company reaffirmed its forecast of positive organic revenue growth for the year. During the first quarter, the company said organic revenue grew 1 percent.

