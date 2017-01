Oct 23 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher quarterly net profit even as revenue dipped, hurt by foreign currency, and the news and information company reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

Third-quarter net earnings were $293 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with $250 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 52 cents per share.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)