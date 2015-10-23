UPDATE 3-Thomson Reuters third-quarter sales dip; shares down

(Adds analyst comment, context about financial services
clients, updates stock movement)
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 23 Thomson Reuters Corp on
Friday reported third-quarter sales that missed estimates due in
part to the strong dollar, but the news and information
company's profit beat Wall Street expectations.
Shares were down 2.2 percent in New York trading.
Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, competes for
financial customers with Bloomberg LP, as well as News Corp's
Dow Jones unit.
Continued uncertainty about global growth has put pressure
on sell-side financial services firms, the core customers of the
company's Financial & Risk business. Since their peak this year
in late July, U.S, financial shares are down more than
the broader U.S. market.
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co both
reported drops in profits due to the weak trading environment.
"While the company's current business is doing okay, there
is no sign that the transactions-related business will get
better anytime soon," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Claudio
Aspesi. "It does raise questions about the growth of the
financial services industry."
The uncertainty in global markets provides an opportunity
for Thomson Reuters to serve its financial services clients,
Chief Executive Jim Smith said in an interview. "To the extent
that we can help banks take out costs and manage their
complexity and risk, that's an opportunity for us."
In its Financial & Risk segment, which provides news and
analytics to banks and other financial companies, revenue fell 7
percent but was flat when stripping out currency. Margins
improved.
The division's net sales were positive in all regions except
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, marking the sixth
consecutive quarter the division has seen positive net sales.
Third-quarter net earnings were $293 million, or 36 cents
per share, compared with $250 million, or 28 cents per share, a
year ago.
Adjusted for special items, earnings were 52 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, were looking for 49 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall operating profit margin increased from a year ago.
Revenue from ongoing businesses fell 4 percent to $2.98 billion,
but was up 1 percent when factoring out currency. Analysts were
expecting $3.04 billion.
The company reaffirmed its full-year forecast.
A significant recent development on Wall Street was the
launch of Symphony Communications Services LLC, a cloud-based
messaging platform backed by a number of banks that went live in
September.
Smith said Thomson Reuters is open to linking its own
messaging to Symphony's. "We believe an open solution is the
ultimate answer," Smith said.
Smith said Thomson Reuters expects to announce a replacement
by year-end for Andrew Rashbass, who departed as the chief
executive of the Reuters news division in April.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)