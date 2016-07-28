版本:
REFILE-Thomson Reuters reports flat 2nd-quarter revenue

(Fixes TRI.TO trading symbol from TRI.O)

By Jessica Toonkel

July 28Thomson Reuters Corp on Thursday reported flat quarterly revenue excluding currency effects and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.

The news and information company reported second quarter net earnings of $350 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $281 million or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 50 cents per share. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

