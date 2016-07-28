REFILE-Thomson Reuters reports flat 2nd-quarter revenue

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
(Fixes TRI.TO trading symbol from TRI.O)
By Jessica Toonkel
July 28Thomson Reuters Corp on Thursday reported flat quarterly revenue excluding currency effects and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.
The news and information company reported second quarter net earnings of $350 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $281 million or 33 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted for special items, earnings were 50 cents per share. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production