Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter revenue

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher first-quarter revenue and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.
The news and information company reported first-quarter net earnings of $314 million or 41 cents per share, compared with $272 million or 34 cents per share a year ago.
Adjusted for special items, earnings were 63 cents per share. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes