Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter revenue

April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher first-quarter revenue and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.

The news and information company reported first-quarter net earnings of $314 million or 41 cents per share, compared with $272 million or 34 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 63 cents per share. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
