2014年 2月 12日

Thomson Reuters reports 50 pct drop in Q4 operating profit

Feb 12 Thomson Reuters Corp reported a 50 percent drop in operating profit in the fourth quarter and Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith said the external environment was tougher than expected.

Thomson Reuters, the global news and information provider, also said on Wednesday it expected 2014 revenue to be comparable to results in 2013. Revenue, excluding divestitures and currency changes, rose 2 percent in 2013.
