2012年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Thomson Reuters does not expect net sales to financial institutions to turn positive in Q4 - CEO

Nov 2 Thomson Reuters Corp : * Does not expect net sales to financial institutions to turn positive in Q4 -

CEO

