Thomson Reuters expects revenue growth in 2016

Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Corp said on Thursday it expects its revenue to grow by low single digits in 2016.

Adjusted for special items, fourth-quarter net earnings were 65 cents per share, compared with 43 cents per share a year ago.

The news and information company said sales of its products to financial customers were up in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

