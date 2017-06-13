Thomson Reuters ties up with Wall Street chat service Symphony

June 13 Thomson Reuters Corp has partnered with Symphony Communication Services LLC, the maker of a Wall Street chat service, to offer financial professionals the ability to share data seamlessly.

Starting later this year, users of Thomson Reuters' Eikon product will be able to share charts, news and data via Symphony's platform.

Eikon, the flagship product of Thomson Reuters, provides live data, news, analytics and trading tools to its subscribers. Eikon's own messaging service, Eikon Messenger, connects more than 300,000 individuals in 30,000 firms.

"While Eikon users can already share Eikon content with counterparts via our strategic open Eikon Messenger platform, this partnership gives our customers the choice to extend these collaboration capabilities to the Symphony community," said Deb Walton, global managing director of customer propositions at Thomson Reuters.

Symphony was created in 2014 when a consortium of 15 financial institutions led by Goldman Sachs came together in a joint effort to change the way traders communicate.

The service - a rival to financial market messaging offered by Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News - boasts of 200,000 licensed users across 170 companies, including 40 top asset managers and 25 of the world's largest banks. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)