Thomson Reuters ties up with Wall Street chat service Symphony

June 13 Thomson Reuters Corp
has partnered with Symphony Communication Services LLC, the
maker of a Wall Street chat service, to offer financial
professionals the ability to share data seamlessly.
Starting later this year, users of Thomson Reuters' Eikon
product will be able to share charts, news and data via
Symphony's platform.
Eikon, the flagship product of Thomson Reuters, provides
live data, news, analytics and trading tools to its subscribers.
Eikon's own messaging service, Eikon Messenger, connects more
than 300,000 individuals in 30,000 firms.
"While Eikon users can already share Eikon content with
counterparts via our strategic open Eikon Messenger platform,
this partnership gives our customers the choice to extend these
collaboration capabilities to the Symphony community," said Deb
Walton, global managing director of customer propositions at
Thomson Reuters.
Symphony was created in 2014 when a consortium of 15
financial institutions led by Goldman Sachs came together
in a joint effort to change the way traders communicate.
The service - a rival to financial market messaging offered
by Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News
- boasts of 200,000 licensed users across 170 companies,
including 40 top asset managers and 25 of the world's largest
banks.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)