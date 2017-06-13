UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters ties up with Wall Street chat service Symphony

(Adds analyst comment)
By Jessica Toonkel
June 13 Thomson Reuters Corp is
partnering with Wall Street-backed chat service Symphony
Communication Services LLC to enable users to chat and share
data seamlessly, creating a more head-to-head competitor to
Bloomberg LP.
The partnership, announced by Thomson Reuters and Symphony
on Tuesday, brings together two competing messaging services for
investment managers and traders.
It remains to be seen what effect the partnership will have
on Bloomberg, which is a dominant provider of chat services in
the financial services market, said Spencer Mindlin, an analyst
with research firm Aite Group.
"I don’t think it's going to cause an immediate dip in the
number of people signing up for Bloomberg terminals," he said.
"This alliance may put additive pricing pressure on Bloomberg
and its subscription fees charged to customers.”
A spokesman for Bloomberg did not immediately return a
request for comment.
Starting later this year, users of Thomson Reuters' Eikon
product will be able to share charts, news and data via
Symphony's platform.
Eikon, the flagship product of Thomson Reuters, provides
live data, news, analytics and trading tools to subscribers.
Eikon's own messaging service, Eikon Messenger, connects more
than 300,000 individuals in 30,000 companies.
"While Eikon users can already share Eikon content with
counterparts via our strategic open Eikon Messenger platform,
this partnership gives our customers the choice to extend these
collaboration capabilities to the Symphony community," said Deb
Walton, global managing director of customer propositions at
Thomson Reuters.
Symphony was created in 2014 by a consortium of 15 financial
institutions led by Goldman Sachs that came together in a
joint effort to change the way traders communicate.
The service boasts 200,000 licensed users across 170
companies, including 40 top asset managers and 25 of the world's
largest banks.
Tom Glocer, former chief executive of Thomson Reuters, is an
adviser to Symphony's board.
