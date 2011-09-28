UPDATE 1-Thor Q4 profit beats market expectations

(Follows alerts)

Sept 28 Recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit but said sales of motorhomes fell.

Thor's fourth-quarter net income was $36.9 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with $40.6 million, or 78 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales jumped 16 percent to $770.5 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $769.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total RV sales for the quarter were $654.0 million up 16 percent. The company also makes commercial buses and ambulances.

Sales of motorized RVs, or motorhomes, fell 10 percent during the quarter, while those of towable RVs rose 21 percent.

Thor's shares were up 3 percent at $21 in after-hours trading On Wednesday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)