UPDATE 1-Thor Q4 profit beats market expectations

Sept 28 Recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit but said sales of motorhomes fell.
Thor's fourth-quarter net income was $36.9 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with $40.6 million, or 78 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales jumped 16 percent to $770.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $769.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total RV sales for the quarter were $654.0 million up 16 percent. The company also makes commercial buses and ambulances.
Sales of motorized RVs, or motorhomes, fell 10 percent during the quarter, while those of towable RVs rose 21 percent.
Thor's shares were up 3 percent at $21 in after-hours trading On Wednesday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING