UPDATE 1-Thor Q1 preliminary sales top estimates

* Q1 preliminary sales $673.7 mln vs est $594.1 mln
* Says robust demand for recreational vehicles and buses
* Shares up 8 pct in extended trade
Nov 2 Thor Industries' preliminary
first-quarter sales rose 11 percent, topping analysts'
estimates, helped by strong demand for its recreational vehicles
and buses.
The company said sales in the first quarter were $673.7
million. Analysts, on an average, were looking for sales of
$594.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company rose 8 percent to $26.84 in after-hours
trading. They closed at $24.76 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)