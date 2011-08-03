UPDATE 1-Thoratec buys Levitronix unit for $110 mln

* Thoratec to pay Levitronix additional $40 mln as milestone payments

* Raises 2011 adj EPS view to $1.40-$1.50 from $1.35-$1.45

* Q2 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.35

* Q2 rev up 17 pct to $111.2 mln vs est $104.4 mln

* Shares up 5 pct in after market (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Cardiac-device maker Thoratec Corp said it acquired the medical business of Levitronix LLC for $110 million in cash and up to $40 million in potential milestone payments to strengthen its products offerings that are used to treat patients with advanced heart failure.

Separately, the company also posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its heart pump HeartMate II, and raised its 2011 outlook.

Under the deal, Thoratec will gain full rights to surgical product, CentriMag, and pediatric surgical support system PediMag/PediVAS.

The deal does not include Levitronix's fluid handling business, which will continue to sell pumps and flowmeters under the Levitronix name, Thoratec said.

Thoratec expects the deal to be neutral to 2011 adjusted earnings and to add to its 2012 adjusted earnings.

Shares of Thoratec closed at $33.85 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They were trading up 5 percent at $35.62 after the bell. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)