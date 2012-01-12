UPDATE 1-Thoratec gets warning letter from FDA

Jan 12 Thoratec Corp said it received a warning letter from U.S. health regulators for the late filing of two medical device reports to the agency after it inspected the cardiac-device maker's manufacturing facilities last year.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspected its California manufacturing facilities in August and September 2011.

The company, which did not disclose the content of the warning letter, said it can resolve FDA's concerns without materially impacting its results.

"We do not expect either customer orders or our ability to manufacture or ship products to be impacted by the warning letter," the company said in the filing.

Thoratec makes heart pumps for patients suffering from heart failure and those awaiting heart transplants.

Shares of the company closed at $30.02 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.