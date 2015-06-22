UPDATE 2-Ferrero to buy UK chocolate maker Thorntons for $178 mln

* Thorntons board to back 112 mln stg Ferrero offer
* Ferrero to examine cost savings once deal completed
* Thorntons shares jump over 40 percent to bid price
By Esha Vaish and Giancarlo Navach
June 22 The Italian firm behind Ferrero Rocher
chocolates and Nutella spread has agreed to buy British
chocolate retailer Thorntons for 112 million pounds
($177 million), striking a rare deal to expand in Europe's
biggest confectionery market.
The deal is the first by family-owned Ferrero International
since the death earlier this year of patriarch Michele Ferrero,
who was Italy's wealthiest man and largely shied away from
acquisitions as he built up a business that also spans Kinder
Surprise eggs and Tic Tac mints.
Ferrero said on Monday it would pay 145 pence a share in
cash for the 104-year-old Thorntons, a 43 percent premium to the
British firm's closing stock price on Friday. Thorntons'
management said it backed the deal.
Thorntons has been hit in recent years by the rise of newer
and upmarket brands such as Green & Black's and Hotel Chocolate.
It has had some success by shifting to sell more of its
chocolates through third parties while closing some of its own
stores, but after a profit warning in December its chief
executive of four years, Jonathan Hart, is stepping down.
"It's good timing," said N+1 Singer Capital Markets analyst
Matthew McEachran of Ferrero's offer, adding it appeared to be
pitched at a fair value for shareholders.
Thorntons shares, which had lost around 40 percent since
March 2014, jumped to touch the offer price.
Analysts said Thorntons was a good fit for Ferrero, which
has strong, premium brands but no retail platform to showcase
them.
"The Thorntons store network will provide the company the
opportunity to add a more directly experiential approach to its
strategy," said Euromonitor International's Lamine Lahouasnia.
"If all goes well with absorption of Thorntons stores in the UK,
we could see similar happenings around the world in years to
come."
According to Euromonitor, Britain is the world's
third-biggest confectionery market behind China and industry
leader, the United States.
Ferrero, which traces its roots back almost 60 years, said
it would review Thorntons to identify potential cost savings,
but ruled out closing the British firm's Alfreton factory in
central England. It will also keep the Thorntons brand.
The death of its patriarch had sparked speculation Ferrero
might be a takeover target for rivals such as Mars, Mondelez
International, Nestle or Hershey.
Michele Ferrero had stayed out of the dealmaking that has
gripped the consumer goods industry in recent years.
He vetoed the idea of a bid for Cadbury in 2009, another
British chocolate maker which was ultimately taken over by
Mondelez, according to sources familiar with the company. His
only acquisition was a Turkish hazelnut factory in 2014, aimed
at securing supply of the ingredient precious to his Nutella.
Ferrero said it owned, or had agreements to own, 34 percent
of Thorntons after buying stakes from top shareholder Crystal
Amber and from others.
($1 = 0.6292 pounds)
(Writing by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Martinne
Geller and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)