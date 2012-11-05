版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 05:48 BJT

THQ revenue drops in 2nd quarter

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Video game publisher THQ Inc reported a smaller net loss even as revenue fell in its fiscal second quarter.

The company, known for its wrestling videogames, said total revenue dropped to $91.8 million from $119.6 million a year ago. It posted a net loss of $12.1 million, or $1.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $46.9 million, or $6.86 per share, a year ago.

