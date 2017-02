SAN FRANCISCO Aug 6 Video game publisher THQ Inc swung to a profit but its revenue slipped in its fiscal first quarter as it struggled with a weak market.

The company, known for its wrestling videogames, said total revenue dropped 32 percent to $133.7 million from $195.2 million a year ago. It posted a net profit of $15.4 million, or $2 per share, compared to a net loss of $38.4 million, or $5.63 per share a year ago.