Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 2 Video games publisher THQ Inc said its stockholders approved a 1-for-10 reverse share split of its common stock to avert a delisting from the Nasdaq.
THQ, known for its wrestling and Ultimate fighting games, was told by the Nasdaq in January that it had until July 23 for its shares to close above $1 for at least 10 straight sessions, or be delisted.
The company cut jobs at several development studios after struggling over the last few years as bigger, cash-rich rivals Activision Blizzard Inc and Electronic Arts Inc invested in big-budget video games.
As buyers took to online games made by companies such as Zynga Inc, THQ's traditional games sold less.
The Agoura Hills, California-based company's shares are expected to trade on the post-reverse split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market from July 9.
THQ's shares closed at 62 cents on Friday on the Nasdaq. The stock price dropped below $1 in December.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS