FUNDVIEW-Threadneedle bets on lead for next 3 months

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Lead is set to deliver the best returns among metals during the next three months, rising as much as 16 percent by the end of the year and beating gold which has been the top performer so far, London-based asset manager Threadneedle said on Thursday.

"Currently we are overweight lead ... because of all the difficulties in producing lead due to environmental concerns. We also have the benefit of the winter season and battery demand," said Threadneedle fund manager Nicolas Robin, who manages about $300 million in assets tied to commodities.

Mining for lead has been banned in many places due to serious environmental and health hazards, and demand for the metal is usually strong during winter, when more car batteries fail and need to be replaced.

Robin expects lead to rebound by as much as 16 percent by the end of this year, but sees a potential rise of about 5 percent for gold.

"I could see lead go back to $2,250-$2,300 per tonne from the current levels on a three-month view," he said, adding that he has a 4.5 percent exposure to lead in his portfolio.

Lead prices have dropped some 22 percent on the London Metal Exchange so far this year to around $1,985 currently as demand suffered a setback amid a bleak outlook for the global economy. ? In contrast, gold is up more than 20 percent since the start of 2011 despite falling from a record high of $1,920.30 an ounce reached in September.

"The gold market is being supported by the sovereign risk issues, but I don't necessarily see gold going through $2,000 in the near term. It'll probably stay within the $1,700-$1,800 range in the next three months," Robin said.

Spot gold is currently trading near $1,715 per ounce.

"A lot of speculation money has already gone into the gold market and you see some macro hedge funds starting to take profit," he added.

Threadneedle, a unit of U.S. financial services firm Ameriprise Financial , launched a long-only, actively-managed commodities fund at end-June 2010.

Robin said year-to-date his fund has beaten the DJ UBS Commodities Index by 9 percentage points on a gross basis. The fund's target is to outperform the index by 3-6 percentage points per annum.

ENERGY - BEST SECTOR TO BE IN

The fund manager is overweight gasoline, heating oil and gas oil, but is bearish on most base metals, including copper, which Robin said could fall to $6,000 a tonne by year-end.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange , which is currently trading at around $7,910, has shed almost 18 percent since the start of 2011.

"Base tends to be one of the sectors that are most affected by downgrades in economic growth. We are slightly underweight on copper, aluminium and zinc on the back of that," he said. "Energy is the best sector to be in at the moment."

"We have on the book a mix of gasoline, heating oil and gas oil. We continue to like those markets because of the events in Japan earlier this year. They need to replace the lost output and those markets are getting a little bit tighter," Robin said, referring to the devastating earthquake and tsunami earlier this year in Japan.

For 2012, Robin said the DJ UBS Commodities Index could rise by 10-15 percent, driven by gains in energy prices and a potential rebound in base metals. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)