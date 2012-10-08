版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades three Cypriot banks' ratings

Oct 8 Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited , Cyprus Popular Bank Public Co Ltd, Hellenic Bank Ltd: * Moody's downgrades three cypriot banks' ratings * Rpt-moody's downgrades three cypriot banks' ratings

