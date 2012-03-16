UPDATE 1-Threshold's cancer drug gets orphan status in EU

March 16 Threshold Pharma said European health regulators have granted an orphan drug status to its experimental cancer drug, a move that could give the drug 10 years of marketing exclusivity.

Shares of the company rose 10 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trade. They closed at $6.72 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The biotechnology company is currently testing its drug, TH-302, in combination with a commonly used chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin, in a late-stage trial to treat soft tissue sarcoma.

Last month, Threshold had licensed the experimental drug to a unit of Germany's Merck KGaA.

The cancer affects muscles that are attached to bones. It commonly occurs in the head and neck, the arms or legs and the urogenital tract.

In Europe, orphan drug designation is granted to medicines intended to treat life-threatening disease that affect no more than 5 in 10,000 people in the European Union.