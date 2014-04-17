版本:
BRIEF-Thrombogenics NV says Jetrea drug receives approval in Malaysia

April 17 (Reuters) -

* Thrombogenics' Jetrea gains first Asian approval in Malaysia

* Thrombogenics - Jetrea has been approved in Malaysia for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction, including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns

* Thrombogenics NV - Thrombogenics is commercializing drug in US where it is approved for treatment of patients with symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (vma). Source text for Eikon:
