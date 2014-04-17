BRIEF-Thrombogenics NV says Jetrea drug receives approval in Malaysia

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:
April 17 (Reuters) -
* Thrombogenics' Jetrea gains first Asian approval in Malaysia
* Thrombogenics - Jetrea has been approved in Malaysia for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction, including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns
* Thrombogenics NV - Thrombogenics is commercializing drug in US where it is approved for treatment of patients with symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (vma). Source text for Eikon:
* Drugs head Dan O'Day says access limitations for multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus in United States 'are really none'
LONDON, April 27 The euro sank to a day's low and European stock markets and bond yields fell back on Thursday, undoing initial gains, after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said policymakers did not discuss removing the bank's easing bias on monetary policy.