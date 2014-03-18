版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 19日

BRIEF-Thrombogenics says Jetrea approved in Switzerland

BRUSSELS, March 18 Thrombogenics: * Thrombogenics JETREA approved in Switzerland for the treatment of vitreomacular traction
