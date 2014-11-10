版本:
BRIEF-Thurgauer Kantonalbank says CEO Peter Hinder to leave company

Nov 10 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :

* Says CEO Peter Hinder to leave the company

* Says Board of Directors has appointed Heinz Huber, former Deputy CEO and head of corporate banking as new Chairman of Executive Board

* Says Huber takes over the CEO function immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
