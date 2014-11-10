BRIEF-Thurgauer Kantonalbank says CEO Peter Hinder to leave company

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Nov 10 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :
* Says CEO Peter Hinder to leave the company
* Says Board of Directors has appointed Heinz Huber, former Deputy CEO and head of corporate banking as new Chairman of Executive Board
* Says Huber takes over the CEO function immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.