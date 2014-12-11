BRIEF-Thurgauer Kantonalbank sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

Dec 11 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :

* Sells stake in Swisscanto to Zuercher Kantonalbank

* Transaction should be completed in Q1 2015

* To receive through sale of 4.69 percent stake of Swisscanto holding in 2015 book profit of about 15.6 million Swiss francs (before taxes) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)