瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Thurgauer Kantonalbank opens at 76.00 Sfr in market debut

ZURICH, April 7 Thurgauer Kantonalbank : * Opens at 76.00 SFR in market debut compared to issue price of 74 SFR per

participation certificate
