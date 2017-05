ISTANBUL Feb 25 Turkish Airlines will need Boeing 747 and Airbus 380 in the future as it continues to expand its fleet but no management decision on the issue has been taken yet, chairman Hamdi Topcu told a news conference on Wednesday.

A senior executive at the airline said in January that it was considering expanding its fleet and was studying a list of Airbus and Boeing models including the A380.

