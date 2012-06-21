UPDATE 3-Posco wants benchmark iron ore prices, Vale amenable

* Posco wants return to yearly iron ore pricing system

* Korean steelmaker considers buying into Brazil plant

* CEO says not in talks with Vale about participation

* Posco also eyeing stake in Thyssen's Alabama mill

By Gustavo Bonato and Leila Coimbra

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 South Korea's Posco and other steel mills want to return to annual benchmark contracts with iron ore miners, Posco's chief executive said on Thursday, only a few years after the industry ditched the age-old system.

The comment by Chung Joon-yang, head of one of the world's leading steelmakers, exposes the sector's fragility amid weak demand but it also comes only a short while after steelmaker pressure ended the very system they now want to reinstate.

The chief executive of the world's largest iron ore miner Vale, Murilo Ferreira, said the company was prepared to negotiate with customers over their preferred price-setting system but would not allow switching back and forth at will.

"Whatever customers consider most appropriate, we will do it. What we can't have is opting for one price mechanism and changing again two months later. Not this," Ferreira said during an event at the Rio+20 conference on sustainable development.

The 2008 financial crisis caused the global steel sector, led by Chinese mills, to jump ship on the annual contract system to take advantage of falling spot market prices for iron ore. Brazil's Vale followed its Australian rivals Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to price iron ore on a quarterly and eventually monthly or spot market system.

But Chung said steelmakers needed the stability that the former system provided, enabling companies to predict costs more accurately.

"We hope Vale and others will go back to the old system (of annual pricing)," Chung said at an event in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

"That way (steel) companies are more stable. Other steel companies want to go back to the old system," he said, without specifying which ones.

The move could hurt Vale if it locked in prices with mills now, only for them to subsequently start climbing if a pick-up in the economy of key customers like China pushes up demand for the steel ingredient.

U.S. steelmaker RG Steel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 31, however, citing deteriorating market conditions, underscoring the vulnerable state of the industry.

The spot price for benchmark 62 percent-grade iron ore delivered in China is currently $137.40.

THYSSENKRUPP'S CSA

Separately, Chung said Posco was studying the possibility of buying a stake in ThyssenKrupp AG's CSA steel slab mill in Rio de Janeiro.

"We just received information on CSA, operated by Thyssen in Brazil, and we are reviewing it internally," Chung said in Sao Paulo. "I'm not in a position to say yes or no (about a stake acquisition) but we are definitely analyzing it at the moment."

News reports surfaced over the past weeks that Posco and Brazilian miner Vale, which holds a 27 percent stake in CSA, were considering buying out Thyssen's stake in the mill.

Vale has said it is not interested in taking a controlling stake in steel mills but did not rule out potentially increasing its holding in CSA. Vale says it is cautious about raising its profile in steelmaking as it does not turn into a competitor with its own customers for iron ore supplies.

Chung said Posco has not been in talks with Vale over a possible participation in CSA. He also said Posco was studying a possible stake in Thyssen's Alabama steel plant.

Shares in Vale traded on Sao Paulo's BM&F stock exchange fell 2.8 percent on Thursday to 38.85 reais ($19.08).