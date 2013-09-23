Talks to sell ThyssenKrupp's Brazil site could collapse-source

BRIEF-Anconia completes acquisition of Grenfell Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario
* Exercising its option to obtain a 100% ownership interest in Grenfell Gold property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp may walk away from talks over the sale of its Brazil plant, part of its loss-making Steel Americas business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Negotiations with prospective buyer Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) remain in a stalemate, the person added.
A spokeswoman ThyssenKrupp said the group was in "far advanced" talks with one bidder over the sale of the two plants that comprise Steel Americas.
She reiterated Thyssen's previous statement that the steelmaker was trying to strike a deal soon.
* Exercising its option to obtain a 100% ownership interest in Grenfell Gold property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario
* Xcerra Corp to be acquired for approximately $580m by Unic Capital Management, an affiliate of Sino IC Capital
* 2017 exit production target of 30,000+ boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: