Talks to sell ThyssenKrupp's Brazil site could collapse-source

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp may walk away from talks over the sale of its Brazil plant, part of its loss-making Steel Americas business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Negotiations with prospective buyer Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) remain in a stalemate, the person added.

A spokeswoman ThyssenKrupp said the group was in "far advanced" talks with one bidder over the sale of the two plants that comprise Steel Americas.

She reiterated Thyssen's previous statement that the steelmaker was trying to strike a deal soon.