Brazil's CSN resubmits offer for ThyssenKrupp assets -source

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 Brazilian steelmaker CSN, or Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, has resubmitted a bid for assets belonging to Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG , a source familiar with the subject told Reuters on Friday.
In recent months, CSN offered $3.8 billion for ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas, which is comprised of a slab processing plant in Alabama and a 73 percent stake in Brazilian slab-making mill CSA. Mining group Vale SA holds the remaining 27 percent stake in CSA.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world