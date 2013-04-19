版本:
Brazil's CSN resubmits offer for ThyssenKrupp assets -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 Brazilian steelmaker CSN, or Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, has resubmitted a bid for assets belonging to Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG , a source familiar with the subject told Reuters on Friday.

In recent months, CSN offered $3.8 billion for ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas, which is comprised of a slab processing plant in Alabama and a 73 percent stake in Brazilian slab-making mill CSA. Mining group Vale SA holds the remaining 27 percent stake in CSA.
