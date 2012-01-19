UPDATE 2-ThyssenKrupp mulls Brazil and Alabama sales -media

* Manager Magazin says Vale could buy Brazilian plant
* ThyssenKrupp and Vale decline to comment
* ThyssenKrupp shares rise 3.5 percent
FRANKFURT, Jan 19 ThyssenKrupp AG
is considering a sale of its $12 billion steel plants
in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, German monthly Manager
Magazin reported, citing company sources.
Brazilian miner Vale, which owns around a quarter
of the plant in the state of Rio Janeiro, is a potential buyer
of that one, the magazine's online edition said on Thursday.
ThyssenKrupp and Vale declined to comment on the report.
The report comes a day before ThyssenKrupp's annual general
meeting, at which Germany's biggest steelmaker is expected to
face shareholders' wrath over a shock loss last year caused by
cost overruns in Brazil.
Shares in ThyssenKrupp rose 3.5 percent to 20.69
euros by 1454 GMT, outperforming the German blue-chip index
, which was up 0.6 percent. The stock fell as much as 5
percent on Wednesday on market talk that ThyssenKrupp would warn
on profit.
"ThyssenKrupp will remain vulnerable to market talk as they
seem to continue to struggle with staying on budget and getting
things fully up and running at their Steel Americas unit," said
Markus Huber, Head of German Sales Trading at ETX Capital.
The plants in Brazil and Alabama were meant to give
ThyssenKrupp a strategic foothold in the NAFTA (North American
Free Trade Agreement) region just as the automotive and
non-residential construction sectors were picking up in the U.S.
But early last year the company warned rising raw material
prices and environmental issues would add several hundred
million euros to start-up costs at the plants.
The Brazilian plant started ramping up production of steel
slabs in 2010, but the Latin American country's government
capped output and then halted expansion of the plant because it
was emitting dust particles.
Investors are expected to call for the head of ThyssenKrupp
Chairman Gerhard Cromme at Friday's AGM, a month after former
Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz quit the supervisory board
following media reports about his failure to rein in American
costs.