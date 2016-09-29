UPDATE 1-Brazil grants formal operating license to Thyssenkrupp CSA steel mill

(Adds context with last week's injunction)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 Rio de Janeiro's state
environmental authority has granted a definitive operating
license to Thyssenkrupp's CSA steel mill, a note
published in the state's official gazette said on Thursday.
The mill had been running on provisional licenses for the
past six years, during which time it regularly attracted
criticism from environmentalists and prosecutors.
Thyssenkrupp confirmed the license had been granted in a
statement, adding it had fulfilled all environmental
obligations.
Last week, a Brazilian judge issued a temporary injunction
stopping the state government from granting the permanent
operating license after prosecutors said a more thorough
environmental assessment was needed. The injunction was lifted
two days later.
The 5-million-tonne-a-year Cia Siderurgica do Atlantico has
been plagued by problems since it was built. Planned during
Brazil's commodities boom, it opened after construction problems
and massive budget increases, only to be hit by a global glut in
steel.
Nearby residents in the suburbs of the City of Rio de
Janeiro were bothered by dust, soot and particulate problems
that plagued the mill in its early years. This led to fines and
court-ordered shutdowns. Residents complained of problems
ranging from respiratory woes to contaminated water.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alan Crosby)