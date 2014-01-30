版本:
BRIEF-ThyssenKrupp gets U.S. antitrust nod for sale of steel plant

FRANKFURT Jan 30 ThyssenKrupp AG : * Says gets U.S. antitrust approval for sale of U.S. steel business
